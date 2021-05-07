CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $951.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
