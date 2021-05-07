CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $951.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

