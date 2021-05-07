Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Copa stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. 9,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,009. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

