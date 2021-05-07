Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.