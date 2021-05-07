ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNVVY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

