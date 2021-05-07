Contrasting Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aphria and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 12.00 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -256.33 MediWound $31.79 million 3.34 $4.95 million $0.08 48.75

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aphria and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 5 3 0 2.38 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86%

Summary

MediWound beats Aphria on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

