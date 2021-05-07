Contentos Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $94.41 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00083941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.13 or 0.00786747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00101375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.10 or 0.08889502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046134 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,300,191 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

