Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

