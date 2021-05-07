Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.