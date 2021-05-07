Connectome Reaches Market Cap of $406,757.83 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $406,757.83 and $530,471.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.