Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

