Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

