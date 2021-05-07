Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.66 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

