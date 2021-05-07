Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.70. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

