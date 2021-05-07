Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,209 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $43,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,971. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

