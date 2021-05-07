Comparing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Genius Sports and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 1 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.35%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $148.19, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 7.91 $431.13 million $4.53 30.90

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Match Group beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with offices and locations worldwide.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

