Comparing CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85% CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OptimumBank and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.11%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.12 -$1.10 million N/A N/A CBTX $172.02 million 4.50 $50.52 million $2.02 15.59

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBTX beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

