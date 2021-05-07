Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

