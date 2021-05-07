Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Thursday.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.17. 162,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.74. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.