Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Sells $58,736.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.06 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

