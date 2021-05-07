Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $475.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

