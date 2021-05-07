Comerica Bank Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,411.41 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.95 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,475.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,405.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

