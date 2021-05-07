Comerica Bank Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $584.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

