Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

