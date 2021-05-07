Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock remained flat at $$9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

