Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 406,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after buying an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

