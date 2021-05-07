Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.50 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

CTSH traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 10,838,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $421,090,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.7% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.