Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

CCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$118.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,664. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,955,180 in the last quarter.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.