Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

