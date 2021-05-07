Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Major Shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi Sells 575,000 Shares

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of COCP opened at $1.40 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

