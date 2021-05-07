Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

