CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
CNHI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,391. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
