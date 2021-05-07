CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

CNHI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,391. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

