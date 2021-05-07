Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLVS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 4,904,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250,798. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.