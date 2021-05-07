CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 161,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 406,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

