Cloudbric Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $283,308.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00083244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00789068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00101179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.98 or 0.08865903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

