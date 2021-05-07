Clene Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Clene stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

