Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.