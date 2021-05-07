Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 1.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. 13,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,258. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

