Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.95 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

