Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 10,165 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 17,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

