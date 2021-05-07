Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

