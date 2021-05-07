City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,119.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.