Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 534,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

