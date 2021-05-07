Citigroup Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.
Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $274.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.