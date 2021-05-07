Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

