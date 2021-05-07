Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.