Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $1,395.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $22.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,132.58. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,467. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,052.21. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $470.66 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

