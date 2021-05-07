Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.27.

NYSE FND traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 16,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

