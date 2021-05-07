Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,362.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,885 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.