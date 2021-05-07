Cindy M. Huntley Sells 1,148 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

