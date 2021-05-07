Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.04, with a volume of 8596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 76,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

